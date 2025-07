The Elgin Community Christian Church Youth Group will be holding a fundraiser on Saturday, July 26 (weather permitting).

On that day, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., youth group members will hold a car wash fundraiser.

The location will be at the farmers market building north of Jerry’s Feed.

Open to all, free will donations will be accepted during the four-hour event.

For more information, call (605) 430-9171 or one can email jonbraden@gmail.com.