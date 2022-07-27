ECC continues serving the needs of the community

Editor’s Note: This continues a series of monthly articles celebrating pride in our town and its surroundings shown through the experience of residents and organizations.

By Jane Schuchardt

Special to the Elgin Review

For a homecooked meal, home away from home, hug from a friend, lively conversation, entertainment, education, maybe a game or two, count on the Elgin Community Center (ECC).

Anchoring the southwest end of our town’s main street, 124 South 2nd Street, the official name is the Elgin Community Senior Citizen Center. Manager Janna Schrunk emphatically shared her vision of a community hub for all. “Often you hear, that’s where old people go to eat.

“I don’t want that. Everyone, anyone is welcome here regardless of age, income, gender, color.”

For anyone, community counts, and especially for those who may be ‘home bodies.’ Janna said that feeling a sense of community is critical for mental and physical health. One can count on the ECC to be a place to feel a part of something bigger, to socialize, to laugh, and, as the writing above the inside front door summarizes, “May all who enter as guests, leave as friends.” For the complete story turn to this week’s Elgin Review.