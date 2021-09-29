ECC/Boomerang’s to host tailgate party

The Elgin Community Club, in conjunction with Boomerangs, will host a foot-ball tailgate party Saturday night featuring the Huskers versus Northwestern.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. behind Boomerangs. Sloppy joes will be served for a free will donation.

Community Club members will be bringing side dishes and are encouraging those attending to do the same. Also bring lawn chair. See the ad on Page Six.