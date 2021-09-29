The Elgin Community Club, in conjunction with Boomerangs, will host a foot-ball tailgate party Saturday night featuring the Huskers versus Northwestern.
Gates will open at 5 p.m. behind Boomerangs. Sloppy joes will be served for a free will donation.
Community Club members will be bringing side dishes and are encouraging those attending to do the same. Also bring lawn chair. See the ad on Page Six.
ECC/Boomerang’s to host tailgate party
The Elgin Community Club, in conjunction with Boomerangs, will host a foot-ball tailgate party Saturday night featuring the Huskers versus Northwestern.