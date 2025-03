The date has been announced for the annual Easter Egg Hunt here in Elgin.

It will be held Saturday morning, April 12 (Palm Sunday weekend), at Elgin City Park.

As in previous years, the egg hunt will begin at 11 a.m.

Sign-in will begin approximately 30 minutes prior to the start of the egg hunt. The egg hunt is broken up into specific age divisions.

The event is sponsored by the Elgin Community Club/Chamber of Commerce as well as numerous local businesses who fill eggs with candy and coins.