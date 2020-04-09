Early voting ballot applications mailed out

Antelope County Election Commissioner Lisa Payne has sent out a mailing to all registered voters in the county.

The mailing consists of an Early Voting Ballot application form. Due to concerns regarding the pandemic, the Secretary of State’s office realizes that there may be voters who will not want to vote at a polling location on Primary Election Day, May 12.

The applications need to be sent to the Antelope County Election Office, PO Box 26, Neligh. Early voting ballots began to be mailed out on Monday, April 6.

Other important dates are May 1 — Last day to request a ballot to be mailed out; and May 12 — Election Day. Mailed and in-person early voting ballots must be received by the county election office no later than 8 p.m. on May 12. Voters can check the status of their early voting ballot on www.ne.gov/go/votercheck. For more information, contact Payne (402) 887-4410..