EACF scholarship fund drive underway

Having kicked off the fundraising campaign, the Elgin Area Community Foundation scholarship drive has raised $2,000.

The drive is held annually to raise funds to be awarded as scholarships to qualifying seniors at Elgin Public and Pope John High Schools.

According to treasurer Anne Parks, $2,000 has been raised so far. Donors last week were Mary Avidano, The Bank of Elgin, Mary Jane Boes, Dean’s Market, Lonnie Dinslage, William & Carol Eischeid, Kenneth & Jeanine Jochum, Jim & Anne Meis, Duane & Vicki Miller, Randy & Linda Mitchell, Michael & Gina Moser, Ed & Anne Parks, Jim & Chris Redding, Dale & Renee Schindler, Janie Score and Leora Sullivan.

One year ago, recipients in 2020 received $5,000 in scholarships.

Since its inception, 147 students have received in excess of $125,000 in scholarships to continue their education at a college of their choice. For the full story turn to this week’s edition of the Elgin Review.