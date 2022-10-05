Dunn named ‘Administrator of the Year’

A Humphrey St. Francis school administrator with ties to the Elgin Community was recognized as one of a number receiving ‘Administrator of the Year’ awards at the 45th annual Archbishop’s Dinner for Education last month.

Jennifer Dunn was recognized as one of the award recipients. She is the daughter of Mike and Mary Alice Dwyer of rural Elgin.

Others receiving recognition as administrators were Lynn Schultz, St. Bernadette School in Bellevue; Secondary Educators of the Year, Erika Winkelbauer, St. Mary School in O’Neill, and Jeremy Caniglia, Creighton Preparatory School in Omaha; and Elementary Educators of the Year, Cathy Hutchinson, St. Anthony School in Columbus, and Terri English, St. Columbkille School in Papillion.

They were honored for their service and contributions to Catholic education, each receiving a $5,000 award.