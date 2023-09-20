Duane “Pepper” Martin, 94 of St. Edward, NE died Sunday, September 17, 2023, at Cloverlodge Care Center in St. Edward, NE.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, September 21, 2023, at the St. Edward Christian Community Church in St. Edward, NE with Pastor Mick Goc officiating.

Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery, St. Edward with Military Rites conducted by Crosier American Legion Post #226 of St. Edward and the Army Funeral Honor Guard.

Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at the church.

Miller-Levander Funeral Home of St. Edward is in charge of arrangements.

Duane “Pepper” Martin, son of Walter and Anna J. (Null) Martin, was born on December 31, 1928, at Broken Bow, NE. He was baptized on September 12, 1943, at First Christian Church in Broken Bow. Pepper attended Broken Bow High School and graduated with the class of 1947.

After graduation Pepper went into the National Guard from November 1, 1949 to May 13, 1953.

On June 17, 1951, Pepper was united in marriage to Roma Leesman Martin.

From this union Pepper was blessed with five children: Dennis, Pam, Judy, Jeff, and Kevin. He worked and lived in various communities before settling in Elgin in 1960 for 14 years before moving back to St. Edward in 1974. Pepper worked for Kansas Nebraska Gas Company for 20 years and then Great Plains Communications until his retirement in 1993.

Pepper was a member of the Elgin Fire Department, St. Edward Fire Department, and board member of the Beaver Valley Senior Center. He enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, playing cards, reading, and later in life gambling. He was an avid Husker and Cubs fan.

Above all else he enjoyed spending time with all his family.

He is survived by his five children: Dennis Martin (Linda Knutson) of Olympia, WA; Pam (Gale) Bly of Shelton, NE; Judy Pettigrew of St. Edward, NE; Jeff (Sandy) Martin of Albion, NE; Kevin (Kathy) Martin of Cairo, NE; eight grandchildren: Aaron (Kerri) Bly of Kenesaw, NE; Krista Nykodym of Norfolk, NE; Brooke Bly of Shelton, NE; Brandon Pettigrew of West Chicago, IL; Tyson (Kelly) Martin of Lincoln, NE; Dustin (Courtney) Martin of Albion, NE; Susan (Jonathon) Schultz of Arkansas City, KS; Cortney (Judd) Jarzynka of Ashton, NE; Brandie (Mike) Rosander of Wolbach, NE; Jeremy (Heather) Ostermeier of Chambers, NE; 19 great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law: Rodney Leesman of Southbridge, MA; special family friend: Martie Anderson of Albion, NE; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Duane was preceded in death by his parents; wife: Roma Martin in May of 2022; four brothers: Paul, Dean, Soapy and Dick Martin; two sisters: Fran Ball and Opal Carver.