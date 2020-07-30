Duane J. Childers 55 of Elgin, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 as the result of an ATV accident, northwest of Elgin, NE.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday, July 27, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, with Rev. John Norman officiating. Burial followed at St. Boniface Cemetery, Elgin. Visitation was held Sunday at the church, with a 7 p.m. wake service.

Social distancing and current Covid-19 DHM’s effective was followed at both the visitation and funeral service. Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Antelope County Shooters Club or Pope John Central High School.

Duane John Childers, son of James Ernest and Joan Marie (Moser) Childers, was born February 23, 1965 at Neligh, NE. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Boniface Church, attended school at Park Center Schools through the fourth grade, St. Boniface School through the eighth grade and Pope John XXIII Catholic High School, graduating in 1983. He attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, receiving his bachelor’s degree in agriculture.

On June 4, 1988, Duane married Michelle Jean Ostrand at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Pender, NE. They made their home 10 miles west of Elgin, where Duane was engaged in farming and livestock, and they were blessed with five children: Andrew, Kyle, Curtis, Tyler and Morgan. He also owned and operated Childers Construction for many years, erecting numerous buildings around the area.

Duane was president and long-time member of the Antelope County Shooters Club, and a member of St. Boniface Church, serving terms on both the parish council and Pope John School Board. He and Chelle also served on the Pope John Development Board for a number of years.

Family was the most important thing to Duane, and his grandchildren had a very special place in his heart. He enjoyed shooting trap with his shooting buddies, farming, collecting guns and fishing with his family. He loved teaching his kids lessons, taking them hunting and to Pheasants Forever, Ducks Unlimited and other various banquets. Deer hunting with his daughter Morgan was one of his favorites. Duane was someone who would tell it to you straight, and yet had a great sense of humor to go with it. He died on his farm, doing what he loved, checking his crops. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Duane is survived by his wife Chelle of Elgin; five children: Andrew (Kristin) Childers of Elgin; Kyle (Cassie) Childers of Elgin; Curtis Childers (Rhe’Ann McBride) of Ainsworth, NE; Tyler (Chelsi) Childers of Elgin; Morgan Childers (Blake Walters) of O’Neill, NE; seven grandchildren: Harper, Brecken, Addison, Owen, Westen, Tatum, Sutton and one on the way; his parents: Jim and Joan Childers of Elgin; a brother Doug (Brenda) Childers of Champaign, IL; a sister Stephanie Krause of Lincoln, NE; parents-in-law Lauren and Sandy Ostrand of Pender, NE; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Scott (Jaime) Ostrand of Pender, NE; James (Kathy) Ostrand of Emerson, NE; Lowell (Amy) Ostrand of Pender, NE; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Ernest and Mae Childers and Edward and Mary Moser.

