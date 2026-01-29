Drueke, Veik medal at Neligh

NELIGH — One thing is for certain, when you compete at the Neligh-Oakdale Wrestling Invite you will face Northeast Nebraska’s best wrestlers.

Such was the case again Saturday for Elgin Public-Pope John.

They took three wrestlers to the meet and two came back through the loser’s brackets to earn medals. After losing in Round #2, Landyn Veik came back to finish third. In the consolation finals, Veik pinned Lane Keogh (WH) in 2:08. He finished the day with three pins in four matches.

Wolfpack senior Grady Drueke started the day with a loss, then came back to win two of his next three matches to placed fifth in the 157-pound division. Drueke wrapped up the day with a pin in 1:30 over Derek Georges (CC/O).

Wrestling at 165 pounds, John Zwingman dropped both of his matches. His best match came against Calob Troy (CC/O). Trailing 4 to 0 entering period #3, Zwingman scored two points with a reversal before time ran out.

Individual results Saturday were:

165 pounds — Landyn Veik (EPPJ) pinned Trace Kaup (NC) in 1:39; Veik lost 4 to 3 to Gavin Ironshell (WiHi); Veik pinned Calob Troy (CC/O) in 4:07; Veik pinned Lane Keogh (WH) in 2:08

165 — John Zwingman (EPPJ) lost 18 to 2 TF to Cooper Walker (MULL); Zwingman lost 4 to 2 to Calob Troy (CC/O)

157 — Grady Drueke (EPPJ) lost 16 to 1 TF to Zachary Wiebelhaus (NC); Drueke won 19 to 4 TF over Brett Woollen (WiHi); Drueke was pinned by Ky Cargill (CEVA) in 3:59; Drueke pinned Derek Georges (CC/O) in 1:30.