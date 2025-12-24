Dr. Stacy E. Charf, 56

Funeral service for Dr. Stacy E. Charf age 56 of Neligh, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 27, 2025 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin with Father Mark McKercher officiating. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh, Nebraska.

Visitation will be held Friday, December 26, 2025 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin with a wake service at 7:00 p.m. Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Stacy passed away on December 19, 2025.

Condolences may be directed to the family www.snidermemorial.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Stacy Eugene Charf was born on March 3, 1969 in Neligh, Nebraska to Sid and Sharon (Michael) Charf. He attended school in Wymore, Nebraska before moving to Neligh Nebraska in 1983 his freshman year of High School.

Stacy played football and basketball and was named all state football player. He graduated from Neligh Oakdale High School in 1987.

He attended the University of Nebraska – Lincoln for Veterinarian School where he was part of the UNL Rodeo Team. Stacy graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1991 and from the Veterinary College at Kansas State University in 1995.

Stacy was married to Danelle Hellbusch on May 20, 2000 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin.

Together they had four children, who were the pride of his life. Hunter(24), Taylynne (21), Ashlynne (20) and Kellan (14).

Stacy was a member of the Nebraska Veterinary Medical Association and dedicated his life to the care and well-being of animals and the people who loved them.

He owned and operated Antelope County Veterinary Clinic, with locations in Elgin, Nebraska, and Clearwater, Nebraska, where he faithfully served the community and surrounding areas for many years and provided veterinary services to the Verdigre Livestock Market for 29 years.

Outside of his work, Stacy loved all things outdoors. He found his greatest joy in life’s simple pleasures, especially time spent with family and friends.

Whether enjoying the outdoors by hunting, fishing, or sharing a vibrant campfire with loved ones, he cherished the relationships and memories that mattered most.

In addition to his wife and children, survivors include; his parents, Sid and Sharon Charf; his sisters, Sheleene Charf-Kamphaus (Terry) and Salissa Mlnarik (Dan); sister-in-law, Danene Miller (Troy) and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Opal and Clarence Michael and Swede and Adeline Charf and father-in-law, Dan Hellbusch.