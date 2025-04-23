Dr. Joel Travis awarded Outstanding Preceptor Award

Boone County Health Center (BCHC) is proud to announce that Dr. Joel Travis, a family practice physician in Albion, has been named the 2025 recipient of the Marion D. and Theodore H. Koefoot, Jr., MD, Outstanding Preceptor in Rural Family Medicine Award by the UNMC Department of Family Medicine.

Dr. Travis was honored with this prestigious award during the Nebraska Academy of Family Physicians’ 77th Annual Meeting and Scientific Assembly. He was nominated by medical students he mentored, in recognition of his exceptional dedication to teaching and guiding future medical professionals in rural family medicine.

A family physician at BCHC for the past 30 years, Dr. Travis is known not only for his unwavering commitment to patients but also for his passion for education. The Koefoot Award is presented annually to a rural Nebraska family physician who demonstrates outstanding teaching and mentorship during medical student rotations.

During the award ceremony, medical students Jessie and Taylor Sullivan shared heartfelt reflections on their time learning from Dr. Travis. Jessie expressed how deeply Dr. Travis impacted his medical education and future career.

“Dr. Travis was such a kind, caring preceptor who is an inspiration to any upcoming medical students,” Jessie said. “As a teacher, he gave me several opportunities to take on responsibility as a student and work on my skills as a provider. His passion for education helped me grow as a learner and experience what the roles and responsibilities of a rural Family Medicine physician are. In addition, he set a perfect example of what doctors strive to be: a personable, trusted caregiver who listens to his patients.”

Others who nominated Dr. Travis echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the deep trust and admiration his patients have for him. “Patients light up when Dr. Travis walks into the room. They really trust him,” one nominator shared. “He is a steadfast advocate for his patients, going above and beyond to navigate complex medical systems on their behalf.”

Dr. Travis’s mentorship extends beyond clinical knowledge. He teaches students not only the science of medicine, but also the heart of it—what it means to build relationships, listen well, and serve with humility. His influence helps shape the next generation of rural family physicians into not just skilled clinicians, but compassionate caregivers.

A graduate of UNMC and a product of the Primary Care with Rural Training Track residency program, Dr. Travis has spent three decades caring for patients and mentoring students in the communities served by Boone County Health Center. His legacy will continue to inspire future physicians for years to come.

Dr. Travis’s wife, Anastasia, along with several members of his clinic staff, were on hand to celebrate as he received the award—joined by former BCHC physician Dr. Randy Kohl, making the occasion even more meaningful.