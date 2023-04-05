Doris Jean Kluthe, 81 of Elgin, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at home surrounded by her loved ones.

Doris was born on September 16, 1941, in Wheeler County to Howard and Verona (Dietering) Thille. She is the youngest of seven children. She was baptized, received her 1st communion, and confirmed at St. Boniface Catholic Church. Doris attended Park Center school and graduated from St. Boniface High School in 1959.

She graduated from Sacred Heart school of Nursing, Yankton SD, in 1962. Doris married Allan Kluthe on December 26, 1962, and made their home in Elgin. They were blessed with seven children: Paula, Carla, Leigh, Erick, David, Corey, and Allan (Jr).

Doris spent over 60 years working at Antelope Memorial Hospital, first as a volunteer then retired as the Director of Nursing for Home Health Care, in 2016.

During her career, she also worked at Valley Hope in O’Neill and Our Lady of Lourdes in Norfolk.

She taught all of her children to cook, clean, care for others, and most of all become responsible adults. She insisted that all of her children get a college education. As many people know, Doris was loving, patient, compassionate, always had a smile, and had a great sense of humor. She loved country music, especially Waylon Jennings; every grandchild would recognize the beginning of “Ramblin’ Man.” Doris had a love for flowers and especially roses. Doris and Allan enjoyed dancing, at any chance they got.

They enjoyed traveling to see their grandkids, their events, and any good reason to go.

Doris is survived by her husband Allan, their seven children: Paula (Scott) Heim of Harrisburg, SD; Carla (Pat) Quinn of Centennial, CO; Leigh of Elgin, NE; Erick (Julie) of Flower Mound, TX; David (Pamala) Roseville, CA; Corey (Betsy) Colorado Springs, CO; AJ (Alison) of Pilger, NE; 17 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren; sisters: Connie Coughlin of Sioux Falls, SD and Joan Wentworth of San Jose, CA; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four siblings: Howard, Donald, Kathleen Hubka, and Marie Legate.