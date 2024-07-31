Doris (Childers) London, 88

A Mass of Christian Burial for Doris (Childers) London, age 88, of La Vista, was held Saturday, July 27, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Papillion.

Celebrant Fr. Thomas Greisen was assisted by Fr. Patrick Moser.

Honorary pallbearers were her seventeen grandchildren.

*****

Doris (Childers) London was born April 2, 1936, at her Wheeler County home, rural Elgin, to Ernest and Mae (Stokes) Childers.

She grew up on the family farm, west of Elgin, along with seven siblings and graduated from St. Boniface School in 1954.

Doris attended college at the College of St. Mary’s in Omaha.

She married Michael London on February 17, 1958, and to this union, nine children were born; Cyndee, Beverly, Michelle, Barbara, Greg, Janese, Mark and Ted.

Doris was employed at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church and St. James Catholic Church in Omaha for several years.

She was a member of St. Columbkille Parish and donated generously to the parish social center.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Mae; husband, Michael; sons-in-law, Paul Spanbock, Tom McCarthy and Ed O’Shaughnessy; brothers, Gary and Wayne Childers; brothers-in-law, Louis Thiele and Jack Funk and sister-in-law, Joan Childers.

Survivors include her children; Cyndee McCarthy, Beverly London, Michelle O’Shaughnessy, Barbara (Ed) Grace, Teri (Mike) DeWald, Greg London, Janese (Aaron) Petuchowski, Mark (Monica) London and Ted (Lisa) London; daughter-in-law, Cindy London; seventeen grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; sisters, Connie Thiele and Carol Funk and brothers Neil, Jim and George Childers.

Doris died July 21 at Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha.

Condolences may be sent to her family at 10024 Emiline St., La Vista, NE 68128.

Memorials are suggested to St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin.