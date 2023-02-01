Donna Mae Kettler, 89

Mass of Christian Burial for Donna Mae Ketteler, 89, was held Friday, January 27, 2023, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg, NE with Fr. John Norman, Fr. Mark Tomasiewicz and Deacon John Starman officiating.

Donna Mae Ketteler, the daughter of Delbert and Eleanor (Parr) Henn was born on February 7, 1933, in Antelope County, NE. She was baptized and confirmed at St John’s Catholic Church in Petersburg. Donna attended and graduated 12th grade. After graduating, Donna went to Washington DC to work for the FBI as a fingerprint analyst.

In June of 1954, she was united in marriage to Bud Ketteler and settled down to farm life learning how to milk cows and raise chickens. Donna and Bud raised seven children and were involved in their many activities.

Donna was a member of the Christian Mothers and served as a circle leader and was 4H Leader.

Donna and Bud moved from the farm to the Petersburg city life in 1999. Donna also helped as a Para at the Petersburg Public grade school and served as a secretary for the St Johns Catholic parish for many years.

Donna is survived by her daughters: Michele (Butch) Skradis of Omaha, NE; Julie Ketteler of Petersburg, NE; Jeanine Allen of Hermosa, SD; Annette (Steve) Devall of Petersburg, NE; sons: Randy (Margo) Ketteler of Petersburg, NE; Neil Ketteler of Lincoln, NE; son-in-law: Mark Wiseman of O’Neill, NE; brother: Duane (Marilyn) Henn of Kimberling, MO; sister: Marlene McClinton of Omaha, NE; sister-in-law: Rosemary Seier of Albion, NE; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband: Theodore “Bud” Ketteler; parents-in-law: Theodore and Lucy Ketteler; daughter: Deb Wiseman; son-in-law: Bob Belgum; sister: LaVonne Henn; brother: Morrie (Mary “Dolly”) Henn; brothers-in-law: Laurence (Mary); Jerome (Adylene); Richard (Eileen); Lavern (Germaine); Cyril; Gerald; and Bert Ketteler; Bob McClinton; sisters-in-law: Rita (Lavern) Reicks.