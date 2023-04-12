NORFOLK — Funeral service for Donna J. Jochum, 85, of Norfolk, was held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk.

Inurnment followed at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Visitation was one hour prior to the service also at the church.

Donna passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at the Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Donna was born on November 15, 1937 in Bassett, NE to Henry H. and Violet Opal (Johnson) Runte. She graduated from Rock County High School, and attended Norfolk Junior College for one year taking secretarial courses.

Donna married Denis Jochum in January, 1973 in Yankton, South Dakota. They made their home in rural Elgin, NE and then later in Norfolk. Denis passed away on February 7, 2015.

Donna worked for Wells Dental Laboratory for 17 years, the Antelope County Hospital, and then later as a cook at the St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

Donna loved her flowers and pets when she and Denis lived on the farm near Elgin. She enjoyed bowling, playing cards, following Husker volleyball, watching Jeopardy, and her animals (especially cats and dogs).

Nothing delighted Donna more than a good story, joke, or prank.

She made friends quickly and easily with her endearing personality.

Donna has been a resident at Good Samaritan Center in Atkinson since 2013. Survivors include her sisters Dorothy Straka of Atkinson, Karen Olson of Norfolk, numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her spouse Denis Jochum, parents Henry and Violet, brothers-in-law Vincent and Maurice Jochum, sisters-in-law Myra Hopkins, Adeline Van Horn, Millie Zegers, Stella Schindler, and Delores Bode, brother-in-law Alvin Straka.

Casket bearers were (nephews) Mike Straka, Tim Straka, Greg Straka, Patrick Straka, Carter Olson, Wade Olson, Chad Olson, and Colby Olson.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska, 1000 E. Omaha Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.

Condolences may be expressed to the family on-line at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.