Donations near $100,000 for new Enrichment Center

Taking a break from helping her own grandchildren prepare for the upcoming fair, President of the Antelope County Youth Enrichment Center, Rhonda Meyer, shared details of the progress that has been made towards the new Center.

Rhonda began by explaining the purpose of the project. “The building will be used to house the poultry and rabbits during the fair but will also be able to be used for our shooting sports. Participants can practice all year long. 4-H clubs will be able to use it for meetings, and FFA clubs will also be able to use it for meetings.

“The building will have an office, bathrooms, and air conditioning. We thought we needed to make it a little more multi-purpose than a $400,000 building that would be used for a week once a year.”

She continued, “Right now, a lot of 4-H leaders have to have meetings in their homes or the park or different places that are not ideal when you have a big 4-H club.”

This year's enrollment in the Antelope County 4-H program is around 378 kids.