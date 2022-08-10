Donald B. Pelster, 94, of Petersburg, NE passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society, Albion.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, August 12, 2022, at the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Petersburg, with Fr. John Norman officiating.

Burial will be at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, Petersburg, with Military Rites conducted by American Legion Post #334 of Petersburg and the Army Funeral Honor Guard.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake service.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

*****

Donald Bernard Pelster, son of Adolph and Sophie (VonBonn) Pelster was born September 20, 1927 in Petersburg, Nebraska.

Donald grew up on his family’s farms near Elgin and Raeville, where he attended St. John Berchmans School in Raeville. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville.

He was inducted into the United States Army on January 25, 1946 and honorably discharged from service in May of 1947. In March of 2019, Don was honored for his service in WWII at the 100th year celebration of Legion Post #334.

On January 14, 1952 Donald married Rose Marie Seier at St. John’s Catholic Church in Petersburg. To this union six children were born, Patricia, Doris, Sharon, Elaine, Ruth and Dean.

They made their home east of Petersburg where he was engaged in farming and raising livestock. In 1996, they retired and moved to town. Donald and Rose celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on January 14, 2022.

Donald was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church and Holy Name Society. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 334, where he was the last surviving WWII Veteran of the post.

He served on various committees for his parish and community including Parish Council and the Rural Fire Board.

Donald enjoyed farming even after retirement, playing cards, but most of all spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and attending their school and sports activities

He is survived by his wife Rose of Petersburg; children: Patricia (Tom) McHugh of Grand Island; Doris Zwingman of Norfolk; Sharon (Rick) Wood of Grand Island; Elaine (Rick) Graae of Norfolk; Ruth (Joe) Landauer of Albion; Dean (Michelle) Pelster of Petersburg; 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; brother Delmar (Pauline) Pelster of Petersburg; and in-laws: Mary Ann Borer of Neligh; Joe (Connie) Seier of Elgin; Lorraine Seier of Petersburg; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings: Lawrence (Reola) Pelster; Melvin (Clara) Pelster; Clarence (Evelyn) Pelster; Sally (Gilbert) Vacha; and Berneda (Bill) Leifeld.