Dominant second half gives EPPJ 38 to 8 win

CREIGHTON — The Wolfpack capitalized on five Bulldog turnovers Friday night to defeat Creighton 38 to 8.

“Our defense tonight was phenomenal,” Co-Coach Nick Heithoff said immediately after the game. “I couldn’t ask anything more from our defense. Just gave up that one drive.”

Tied to start the second half, the Wolfpack seized the momentum when sophomore Evin Pelster returned a punt 44 yards to the Bulldogs’ 17-yard line. Three plays later EPPJ took the lead when quarterback Karson Kallhoff found Jarek Erickson for a 17-yard touchdown reception.

Using the pass and the run, the Wolfpack scored on their next possession when Grady Drueke crossed the goal line from one year out. Landyn Veik’s two-point reception made the score 22 to 8 with under five minutes to go in the third quarter.

EPPJ would score one more time in the quarter when K. Kallhoff found Max Henn in the endzone.

Up 30 to eight to start the fourth quarter, Pelster stepped to the forefront one more time to end any hope of a Bulldog comeback.

After Creighton blocked a Wolfpack punt near the goalline, Pelster made an interception in the endzone, just moments later to deny the Bulldogs a score.

EPPJ failed to get a first down on the ensuing possession and was forced to punt again. On Creighton’s first play, Ethan Kuhl was pressured by Trey Rittscher and Justice Blecher. His wobbly pass was picked off by Pelster who raced 54 yards down the sideline for EPPJ’s final touchdown.

“He (the receiver) went up, caught it, went right through his hands and then landed in mine,” Pelster said about his third interception. “I caught it, and looked down and saw the end zone … I’m putting this thing in the end zone. That’s what I did.”

There were plenty of standout performances by the Wolfpack. But it was the play of the offensive and defensive line which was decisive in the victory.

“We knew we had to be the more aggressive team,” fullback Gavin Kallhoff said. “We just knew we had to go out there and kick some butt.”

For much of the first half, neither team could mount a scoring threat. The teams traded possessions. Then, in the second quarter, Creighton got on the scoreboard first.

After an Ethan Kuhl interception stopped a potential EPPJ touchdown, the Bulldogs marched 71 yards the other way. Kuhl completed passes to three different receivers, then went to the running game to put the ball on the Wolfpack’s one-yard line. On the next play Kuhl found the endzone.

The Wolfpack answered back late in the second quarter with a 64-yard drive which culminated with a one-yard touchdown run by Jarek Erickson. Then, Kallhoff connected with Henn to tie the score as time expired to end the first half.

