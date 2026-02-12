Dittrich seeks to retain seat as commissioner

District #5 Antelope County Commissioner Casey Dittrich will seek to retain his seat on the board.

He was among the latest filings, according to Antelope County Election Commissioner Lisa Payne.

Other local filings have been (* denotes incumbent):

Elgin Mayor Mike Schmitt*

Ward #1 Elgin City Councilman Leigh Kluthe*

District #18 Board of Education Lisa Welding*, Kimberly Young and Kyle Heithoff

County Officials who have filed for re-election include County Assessor Kelly Mueller-Oltjenbruns; County Treasurer Deb Branstiter; County Sheriff Robert L. Moore; and Clerk of the District Court Angela F. Mortensen

The deadline for incumbents to file for re-election is Tuesday, February 17.

The deadline for non-incumbents to file is Monday, March 2.