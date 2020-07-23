District #19 Board of Education Proceedings

Elgin Public School Board

Regular July Meeting

EPS Gym

July 14, 2020, 7:30 PM

Vice President Lisa Welding called the Regular July Board Meeting to order at 7:30 p.m. Board members present were Lisa Welding, Stan Heithoff, Todd Heithoff, Doug Jones, and Ron Bode. Absent was Steve Busteed. Also present was Superintendent Mike Brockhaus and Principal Greg Wemhoff.

Stan Heithoff motioned and Lisa Welding second to excuse Steve Busteed from the meeting. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Vice President Welding led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Welding reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07.

Stan Heithoff motioned and Doug Jones second to approve the Consent Agenda: #5- Minutes of Regular Meeting, #6- Adopt the Agenda, #7- Financial Report, #8- Board Bills. Motion carried, vote 5-0.

American Recycling, Maintenance, $33.46; BrainPOP, Instru Expense, $2,360.00; Central NE Rehab, SpEd Expense, $48.00; Central Valley Ag, Maintenance, $129.58; City of Elgin, Maintenance, $1,756.28; Dean’s Market, Maintenance, $88.20; ESU#8, SpEd Expense, $23,304.98; Elgin Equipment, Maintenance, $64.50; Elgin Hardware, Maintenance, $969.71; Elgin One Stop, Transportation, $294.20; Elgin Review, Board Expense, $50.93, Instru Expense, $250.00; Elite Office Products, Business Expense, $160.00, Business Expense, $89.99, Instru Expense, $119.59; FES/SOCS, Business Expense, $1,383.00; Good Life Counseling, Instru Expense, $88.51; GP Comm, Business Expense, $933.03; Green Thumb Landscaping, Maintenance, $775.39; Hometown Station, Transportation, $27.85; Island Supply, Instru Expense, $72.90; John’s Disposal, Business Expense, $297.77; Jonny Dodge, Transportation, $1,163.52; Koinzan Enterprises, Maintenance, $15.14; M-F Athletics, Instru Expense, $47.90; MARC, Maintenance, $377.56; Midwest Floor Specialists, Maintenance, $94.83; MSM Enterprises, SpEd Expense, $58.08; Nasco, Instru Expense, $80.05; NCSA, Admin Expense, $300.00; NRSCA, Board Expense, $850.00; Nova, Instru Expense, $1,994.00; Olson’s Pest Technicians, Maintenance, $99.00; Onesource, Business Expense, $28.00; Really Good Stuff, Instru Expense, $434.37; Reimbursement, $6,407.92; Scholl, Randy, Maintenance, $160.00; School Specialty, Instru Expense, $3,136.37; Software Unlimited, Business Expense, $6,450.00; Sterling Computers, Instru Expense, $1,993.30; Student Assurance Services, Instru Expense, $500.00; TMS, Business Expense, $48.60; Verizon Business, Business Expense, $176.71; Verizon Wireless, Business Expense, $459.54; Voyager Sopris, Instru Expense, $258.12

Total Board Bills: $58,430.88

July Payroll: $197,385.94

Total Board Bills/ Payroll: $255,816.82

Motion by Todd Heithoff and second by Ron Bode to excuse Steve from the meeting. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Vice President Welding called the public hearing to order for Student Fees Policy, 504.19 at 7:34 p.m.

The board reviewed the Student Fees Policy. There was no comment from the public.

Hearing adjourned at 7:39 p.m.

Vice President Welding opened the public hearing for Bullying Prevention Policy, 504.20 at 7:39 p.m. The board reviewed the policy and there was no comment from the public. The hearing adjourned at 7:44 p.m.

The public hearing for Parent Involvement Policy, 1005.03 was opened by Vice President Welding at 7:44 p.m. The board reviewed the policy and there was no comment from the public. The hearing adjourned at 7:49 p.m.

Vice President Welding recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments.

There was no correspondence or committee reports.

In the principal’s report, reported on summer school and that no registration night will be held.

Supt. Brockhaus reported on zoom meetings with regard to Covid 19 and budget meetings coming up.

President Busteed arrived at 8:01 p.m. and resumed the role of President.

In action items, Welding motioned and Stan Heithoff second to approve the Student Fees Policy, 504.19 as presented. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Welding motioned Ron Bode second to approve Bullying Prevention Policy, 504.20 as presented. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Bode motioned, Todd Heithoff second to approve parent involvement policy, 1005.03 as presented. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Stan Heithoff motioned and Welding second to approve 1st reading of NASB recommended policies excluding policy 105.00 Return to School Committee. The policies approved on 1st reading are: 205.08 Board Policy and Temporary Waivers of NDE Rules; 502.02 Non-Resident Students/Option Enrollment; 504.11 Weapons; 504.16 Searches, Seizures, and Arrests; 508.15 Concussion Awareness; 607.10 Classroom Environment; 801.04 Bus Safety Program. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Welding motioned and Todd Heithoff second to approve an addition to the crow’s nest at an additional cost of $2,313.47. Vote Ron Bode – abstain, Busteed, Stan Heithoff, Todd Heithoff, Jones, and Welding vote yes. Motion carried.

Discussion was held about the fire alarm dialer that contacts the fire department. Todd Heithoff motioned and Bode second to approve the web-based fire communication system in the amount of $1,520.00 from Protex Central. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

The air conditioning unit above the coach’s office was able to be repaired so no action was needed on this item.

Members then reviewed board goals and board member replacement. Discussion was also held on PPE supplies for the coming year and an electrostatic spraying system.

A special board meeting will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. in the EPS Gym for action items of concrete for bus barn and gym roof repair.

Stan Heithoff motioned and Welding second to adjourn the meeting. Vote 6-0, motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 9:17 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be August 11, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. in the EPS Gym.

Respectfully submitted,

Doug Jones, Secretary

–This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: July 22, 2020

