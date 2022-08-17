District #18 valuation almost $741 million

The 2022 valuation amounts for School District #18 reflect an increase from one year ago.

The Elgin Review collected 2021 valuation figures for School District #18 which is composed of land in Antelope, Boone and Wheeler Counties.

The numbers break down as follows:

Antelope County — For 2022, the valuation will be $670,056,163. That’s up by more than $32 million from one year ago when the valuation was set at $637,343,277. Two years ago the valuation was $623,391,001.

Boone County — According to the Boone County Assessor’s office, the 2022 valuation has been set at $46,814,560. One year ago it was $44,948,909. The 2020 valuation was $45,568,353.

Wheeler County — The 2022 valuation, according to Wheeler County Assessor Cara Snider, is $24,075,534. The number is up from 2021 when the valuation was set at $22,641,461. Two years ago it was $19,084,593.

The school district’s 2022 valuation, when adding figures from the three counties, comes in at $740,946,257, up from $704,933,647 one year ago. Two years ago it was $688,886,539.

Done every August, the valuations are used to help with the process by which tax levies are determined for subdivisions.