District #18 school board to vote to increase base growth

As part of their regular monthly meeting in August, the District #18 Board of Education will take action on a matter which will directly affect preparation of the 2025/2026 school budget.

The school board will meet on Monday August 11, at 7 p.m. in the Elgin High School board meeting room.

On the agenda for that meeting, pursuant to Nebraska State Statute 79-3405, the board will vote on whether to increase the school district’s base growth percentage by up to seven percent (7%), according to Superintendent Mike Brockhaus.

A copy of the agenda, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection in the superintendent’s office during normal business hours.