District #18 School Board to meet tonight

Watching your favorite activities at the Elgin Public School gymnasium may be a little easier on the eyes this Fall.The District #18 Board of Education is scheduled to meet tonight (April 9) for their regular monthly meeting. Among the items on the ‘action’ agenda will be approval of a gym lighting project.

Other items are:

• Approve graduation list

• Approve teacher requisitions

• Approve the second reading of NASB recommended updated Title IX Non Discrimination Policy 504.24; Title IX Reporting Form 504.24E1; and Title IX Nondiscrimination Procedures 504.24R1.

• Approve the first reading of NASB recommended Policy 507.05 COPPA Student Privacy Notice

• Approve the first reading of the Facility Use Agreement

• Approve transportation for the Music Booster Trip to Omaha

• Approve Gym Lighting Project

• Approve Classified Salaries – Closed Session Possible.

Also at the meeting will be reports from Superintendent Mike Brockhaus, K-12 Principal Greg Wemhoff as well as the Wolfpack committee.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the board room at the high school.