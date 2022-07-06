District #18 School Board to meet on July 12

Four public hearings are on the agenda for the District #18 Board of Education when they meet next week.

The regular meeting of the school board will be held on Tuesday evening, July 12, in the distance learning room. The monthly meeting, open to the public, will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Public hearings will be held on policies concerning:

• Student Fees (504.19)

• Bullying (504.20)

• Parent Involvement (1005.03)

• Health and Wellness (508.13)

Later in the meeting, following the conclusion of the hearings, the board will vote on whether or not to approve the policies.

Other ‘action items’ before the board are:

• First reading on Nebraska Association of School Boards (NASB) recommended policies in relation to unicameral actions/requirements. Among the items are public comment in board meetings; seizure safe schools; budget adoption process; notice of budget hearings and board meeting; presentation at joint public hearing when exceeding allowable growth percentage; budget hearing and resolution checklist procedures; determining allowable growth percentage; construction plans and specifications; and awards for construction contracts.

• Waiving of second reading for the purpose of adopting policy 605.01 Instruction at a Post-Secondary Educational Institution

• Approve second reading of policy 605.01 Instruction at a Post-Secondary Institution

• Approve electrical bid

The board is slated to review 2022-23 goals set last month at a board retreat which took place after the regular June meeting.