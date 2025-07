The District #18 Board of Education will meet in regular session on Monday morning, July 14.

The meeting, to be held in the board meeting room at EPS, will begin at 8 a.m. with a number of public hearings on school policies. They are:

• Policy 504.19 Student Fees Policy

• Policy 504.20 Bullying Prevention Policy

• Policy 1005.03 Parent Involvement Policy

• Policy 508.13 Wellness Policy

