District #18 says ‘NO’ to NDE

Having said they were against proposed new health standards being put forth the Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) in August, the District #18 Board of Education made it official with ink and paper last week.

School board members Ron Bode, Lisa Welding, Eric Beckman, Luke Hinkle, Todd Heithoff and Steve Busteed, one by one, signed a letter to NDE Commissioner Matthew L. Blomstedt to not approve adopting new health standards. The letter clearly states the school board’s opposition to health standards announced earlier this year, later updated and then indefinitely halting any action with no clear timeline for the matter to be taken up again by the NDE. To read the full story turn to this weeks edition of the Review.