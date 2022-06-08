District #18 Board of Education to meet Tuesday

The District #18 Board of Education will meet on a new night when they convene in regular session next week.

The school board, led by President Lisa Welding, will meet on Tuesday night, June 14, in the distance learning room at the high school. Open to the public, the meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Seven items are listed on the tentative ‘action’ agenda. They are:

• Approve the purchase of ChromeBooks

• Approve the purchase of a floor scrubber

• Approve camera bid

• Set Lunch prices

• Approve the Safety Plan (yearly review)

• Cross Country on the extra duty schedule

• Approve extra duty assignments

Of the seven afore-mentioned items, the setting of lunch prices may draw the most discussion. Superintendent Mike Brockhaus has previously stated that free lunches paid for by the federal government during the COVID pandemic are being phased out. That, and the fluctuating price of food will shape the cost of breakfast and lunch prices for students and staff.

Items listed under discussion are Policy 605.01 (instruction at a post-secondary institution), a preliminary budget review, review teaching assignments and set the date for the next regular meeting.

At the conclusion of the regular meeting, board members will eat supper together, then participate in an annual ‘retreat’ to discuss future goals, etc.