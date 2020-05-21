District #18 Board of Education – Proceedings

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular Meeting

Gymnasium, EPS

May 13, 2020, 7:30 PM

President Steve Busteed called the regular monthly meeting to order at 7:30 p.m. Board members present were Ron Bode, Lisa Welding, Steve Busteed, Doug Jones and Todd Heithoff. Also present were Superintendent Dan Polk, Principal Greg Wemhoff. Absent for roll call was Stan Heithoff.

President Busteed led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Busteed reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07.

Lisa Welding motioned to excuse Stan Heithoff from the meeting. Ron Bode second. Vote 5-0.

Todd Heithoff motioned and Welding second to approve the Consent Agenda: #5- Minutes of Previous Meeting, #6- Adopt the Agenda, #7- Financial Report, #8- Board Bills. Motion carried, vote 5-0.

Acadience Learning, Instru Expense, $82.00; A&M Contractors, Maintenance, $286.00; American Union Ventures, Maintenance, $33.46; Access Elevators, Maintenance, $541.00; AMH, Transportation, $179.00; Appeara, Maintenance, $248.98; Arbor Scientific, Instru Expense, $427.33; Band Shoppe, Instru Expense, $390.70; Brian Beckman Construction, Maintenance, $275.00; Carhart Lumber, Maintenance, $195.15; Center for Education Employment Law, Admin Expense, $154.95; Central NE Rehab, SpEd Expense, $455.40; Court Floors, Maintenance, $2,000.00; Curriculum Associates, Instru Expense, $139.72; Eakes, Maintenance, $266.32; Elgin Equipment, Maintenance, $17.50; Elgin Hardware, Maintenance, $666.59; Elgin One Stop, Transportation, $356.63; Elgin Review, Board Expense, $643.09; Elite Office Products, Business Expense, $82.40; GoodLife Counseling, Instru Expense, $154.89; GP Comm, Business Expense, $730.71; Hometown Station, Transportation, $230.59; Island Supply, Instru Expense, $148.23; Jonny Dodge, Transportation, $3,587.26; KSB School Law, Board Expense, $150.00; MARC, Maintenance, $203.73; MSM Enterprises, SpEd Expense, $188.19; NCSA, Admin Expense, $335.00; Nebraska Life Magazine, Instru Expense, $24.00; Olson’s Pest Technicians, Maintenance, $99.00; Paper 101, Instru Expense, $2,808.35; Precision Repair, Transportation, $103.96; Prestwick House, Instru Expense, $279.59; Reimbursement, $102.68; TMS, Business Expense, $43.20; Teacher Direct, Instru Expense, $423.76; Textbook Warehouse, Instru Expense, $4,157.50; Tween Publishing, Instru Expense, $510.45; Verizon Business, Business Expense, $83.21; Verizon Wireless, Business Expense, $356.50; Voyager Sopris, Instru Expense, $327.64

Total Board Bills: $22,489.66

May Payroll: $207,735.25

Total Board Bills/ Payroll: $230,224.91

President Busteed recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments.

No committee reports.

Principal Wemhoff reported on the Bloodmobile that went well over goal and the Cruise Night honoring the Class of 2020. It was also an opportunity for students and their families to drive thru and see their teachers and staff.

Supt. Polk reported on summer work being ahead of schedule due to school closure.

In action items, Welding motioned and Todd Heithoff second to approve employment agreements and salaries. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Bode motioned and Doug Jones second to approve student and teacher/employee handbooks as presented. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

The board reviewed the textbook purchase rotation and discussed Covid 19 information.

Motion by Welding seconded by Bode to adjourn the meeting. Vote 5-0, motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 8:01 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be held on June 9, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. in the Distance Learning Room at Elgin Public School.

Respectfully submitted,

Doug Jones, Secretary

Paula Jensen, Recorder

-This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: May 20, 2020

