District #18 Board of Education (EPS) Proceedings, 2/14/2024

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular Meeting

EPS Distance Learning Room

February 14, 2024, 12:00 PM

President Lisa Welding called the regular February Meeting to order at 12:00 p.m. Board members present were Eric Beckman, Ron Bode, Steve Busteed, Todd Heithoff, Luke Hinkle, and Lisa Welding. Also present were Superintendent Mike Brockhaus and Principal Greg Wemhoff.

President Welding led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Welding reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

The school board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07. Posting was done on the High School building window and post office bulletin board.

Steve Busteed motioned and Luke Hinkle second to approve the Consent Agenda: #4- Minutes of Previous Meeting, #5 – Adopt the Agenda, #6- Financial Report, #7 – Board Bills. Motion carried, vote 6-0.

ALICAP NASB, Business Expense, $486.00; Appeara, Maintenance, $473.92; Black Hills Energy, Maintenance, $5,286.30; Central NE Rehab, SpEd Expense, $1,902.40; COR Therapeutic, ESSER III, $1,375.00; City of Elgin, Maintenance, $926.21; Corner Service & Tire, Transportation, $270.57; Dean’s Market, Maintenance, $71.06; Eakes, Maintenance, $678.91; ESU #1, Instru Expense, $30.00; ESU #8, SpEd Expense, $46,195.40, Instru Expense, $309.00; Elgin Hardware, Maintenance, $137.92; Elgin One Stop, Transportation, $1,950.38; Elite Office Products, Business Expense, $311.27; Elkhorn RPPD, Maintenance, $2,996.59; GP Communications, Business Expense, $396.46; Literacy Resources, Instru Expense, $282.32; Hilton -Omaha, Admin Expense, $619.00; Hometown Station, Transportation, $291.81; Iburg, Sherri, SpEd Expense, $190.08; Island Supply, Instru Expense, $109.12; Ken’s Band Instrument Repair, Instru Expense, $53.00; MidAmerican Research Chem, Maintenance, $343.65; MSM Enterprises, SpEd Expense, $299.30; NASB, Admin Expense, $3,622.00; NRCSA, Admin Expense, $100.00; Olson’s Pest Technicians, Maintenance, $105.00; Overland Rehab, SpEd Expense, $542.13; Protex Central, Maintenance, $345.00; Rider Classroom Spanish, Instru Expense, $6,900.00; Schneider, Jill, SpEd Expense, $140.70; SectorNow, Instru Expense, $1,495.00; TMS, Business Expense, $69.00; US Bank, $1,585.09; Veik, Meghan, SpEd Expense, $140.70; Verizon Business, Business Expense, $196.64; Verizon Wireless, Business Expense, $157.75; WageWorks, Instru Expense, $144.50; Wells Fargo, Business Expense, $23.41; World Strides (January 31st), REAP Expense, $39,600.00

Total Board Bills: $121,152.59

Payroll: $237,036.06

Total Board Bills/ Payroll: $358,188.65

President Welding recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments.

In the Committee reports, there were no changes to the committee assignments.

In the principal’s report, Principal Wemhoff reported on last month’s activities and next month’s upcoming activities.

Supt. Brockhaus gave an update on grants that have been received or applied for Including an early childhood grant from Tabetha Frank, mental health grant from Mrs. Rittscher and Mr. Callahan, CTE Grant for Mrs. Schwartz and the infrastructure grant and CAT 6 wiring project. Also reported on the cosmetic work update of the locker rooms. Also reported on the principal evaluation.

In action items, Todd Heithoff motioned to approve the principal contract as presented for Greg Wemhoff for school years 2024-2025 with a salary of $103,948.50 and 2025-2026 school year with a salary of $106,547.21. Luke Hinkle seconded. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Luke Hinkle motioned, Ron Bode seconded to approve the transfer of $350,000 from the General Operating Fund to an interest-bearing account at Great Plains State Bank. Vote 5-0, with Todd Heithoff abstaining. Motion carried.

Heithoff motioned; Eric Beckman seconded to approve the technology purchases for $22,479.47 for the 2024-2025 school year. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Bode motioned, Busteed seconded to approve the bid for purchase of shot clocks for basketball from Sports Facility Maintenance for $13,631.10. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Busteed motioned and Beckman seconded to approve the bid from Urbanec’s for new carpet in the 2nd, 3rd, and 5th grade classrooms for $12,748.50. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Bode motioned, Heithoff seconded to approve the bid from Cedar View Carpentry for the ITV classroom remodel, which includes removing a closet, better lightening, removing the platform and updating the internet equipment. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

The bid from Environmental Services, Inc for $4,400.00 for the demolition of the ceiling in the science, band and ag classrooms was approved by a motion made by Luke Hinkle and seconded by Beckman. The vote was unanimous, 6-0, motion carried.

The bid from T-C Ceilings, Inc was approved for $16,625.00 for ceiling replacements in the science, band and ag classrooms, Heithoff motioned and Busteed seconded. Vote 6-0, motioned carried.

Bode motioned, Hinkle seconded to approve the bid from Midwest Electrical Services for $8747.00 for new lighting in the science, band, and ag classrooms. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Busteed motioned; Heithoff seconded to approve the paper purchase from ESUCC for $3,665.34 for the next two school years. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Beckman motioned to approve the 2024-2025 school calendar. Bode seconded. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Heithoff motioned, Bode seconded to approve the dispose of the surplus of technology items and football jerseys as presented. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

In discussion items, items discussed were Work Based Learning Programs and the Esports Program coming in the next year.

Motion by Busteed and second by Hinkle to adjourn the meeting. Vote 6-0, motion carried. The meeting adjourned at 1:23 p.m.

The next meeting will be held on March 11, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. in the EPS Board room.

Respectfully submitted,

Ron Bode, Secretary

Jessica Niewohner, Recorder

