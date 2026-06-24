District #18 board approves lunch price hike

The District #18 Board of Education, facing rising costs associated with the school’s lunch program, upped the cost of meals served at the school.

Meeting on Wednesday, June 10, the board approved new lunch prices for the 2026/2027 school year.

On a four-to-zero vote (board members Todd Heithoff and Eric Beckman were absent from the meeting), the board raised the cost of all meals served in the school cafeteria by 25 cents with the notable exception of seconds on milk and the main meal.

New prices are:

Breakfast — Students, $2.25; Staff, $2.75

Lunch — PK-6th, $3; Grades 7-12 – $3.25; Staff, $3.90

Salad bar will be available every day.

In other action:

Bid accepted — A bid of $2,300 submitted by Cedarview Carpentry was approved to install a temporary wall and door in the small elementary room.

Emergency — The board approved Elgin Public Schools 2026/2027 emergency Operations Plan as presented.

Retreat — Following the conclusion of the regular meeting, the school board held a retreat for nearly 90 minutes.

Board members and administration discussed data, assessment and MTSS, facilities updates as well as board goals and future updates. Also during this time, there was discussion of the school budget. No action was taken during the retreat.