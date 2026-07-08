Allen J. “Red” Kallhoff, 90

Allen “Red” Joseph Kallhoff of Omaha, Nebraska, died on Monday, June 29th at the age of 90.

Allen was born February 4th, 1936, in Ewing, Nebraska. In 1954, he graduated from St. Boniface High School in Elgin, Nebraska.

In 1955, Allen enlisted into the United States Navy where he reached the rank of Petty Officer 3rd Class.

He was involved in the Lebanese Crisis and the Caribbean Crisis and was honorably discharged in 1959. After the Navy, he coached high school basketball.

Soon after moving to Omaha, Allen was united in marriage with Catherine Weiss in 1963.

Allen then went on to work for Lucent Technology as a specialized welder. He worked there for 38 years. He also was active in coaching youth basketball and baseball (Grover Little League).

Allen was devoted to the Catholic Faith where he helped usher and worked as an altar server. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus for many years.

Allen had many passions. One of his biggest passions was gardening. He shared the vegetables from his garden with neighbors and family and donated them. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing.

After retirement, Allen continued fishing and hunting with his sons, grandkids, and friends. He is survived by his wife, Catherine; his son, Curtis (Deb); his son, Craig (Laura); his five grandchildren: Kelsie, Bryce, Dylan, Benjamin, and Julia; and two great-grandchildren, Haidyn and Gavin. He was preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Regina Kallhoff; sisters, Rita Danko and Alyce Turner; along with brothers, Harold and Walter “Dean” Kallhoff.

Memorials are suggested to: St. Thomas More Catholic Church, the Wounded Warrior Project, or St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin.