District #18 approves 2-year superintendent contract

Having tabled the matter of approving a new contract for Elgin Public Schools Superintendent Mike Brockhaus earlier this month, the District #18 Board of Education finalized the contract at a special meeting held Wednesday, Dec. 22.

Meeting over the noon hour, all six board members were present.

Information shared during the meeting, which lasted all of 16 minutes, showed superintendent contracts in the area range from one year (Neligh-Oakdale) to three years (Niobrara). The norm is two years.

As stated at the earlier December meeting, a two year deal provides the school district with some stability. That’s something the school district may need in the coming year as five seats on the school board will be up for election as well as the transition of longtime school secretary Paula Jensen into retirement at the end of the current school year. Beginning in January, newly-hired Jessica Niewohner will begin training to take over the position when Jensen’s contract expires.

Five of the six board members (Beckman, Welding, Todd Heithoff, Luke Hinkle and Steve Busteed) voted to approve the contract.

The lone dissenting vote was cast by Ron Bode.

The contract has been changed to note that negotiations should start by October 15 of the year before the contract ends to allow more time to negotiate and present a proposed supt. contract to the school board.

The salary was based on the teacher agreement of 2.7%.

For 2022-23, Brockhaus’ salary will be $116,174.24. In 2023-24 it will rise to $119,310.94.