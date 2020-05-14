Diseased trees removed from Elgin City Park

Work on improvements to Elgin City Park moved forward last week as a number of diseased trees were taken down on the south side of the park.

That was one of the improvements the Elgin City Council authorized in April.

At the May meeting held Monday night, other projects approved then will be done later this spring.

They include:

• Installing mats under swings. Rubber placed under the swings will need to be scraped back, then placed on the mats after they are put in place. To get the job done, the City will be looking for some additional help once the school year is over.

Another park project, repairing the merry-go-round will require equipment to lift it up so repairs can be made. A loader, with extensions, may be used to get the job done once the area dries up from recent rains.

In other developments from Monday night’s meeting:

• Following a presentation from Eric Lordemann and Kathy Volk of Lordemann Insurance/Elgin Insurance Services, the council approved an insurance package for the City of Elgin/EVFD/EMS.

• Building permits — Two permits were approved (with necessary signatures) for separate projects submitted by Doug Jones and Judsen Sehi.

• Cleanup Day — The annual event was deemed a success as three dumpsters were filled with debris and hauled away on Friday, April 24.

• Lights — The council approved updating lighting at City Hall, replace fixture and go with LED lights at a cost of $1,675.

• City dump — City Superintendent Donnie Poulsen, Jr., told the council once again the dump has been used to dispose of items which are banned from the dump.

The council, showing frustration that the dump continues to be misused, said if it happens again the dump will be locked.

• Help wanted — The city is still searching for summer help with mowing and cleanup. Anyone interested in a summer job should contact City Hall.