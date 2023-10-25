Diane K. Kerkman, 76 of Raeville, passed away on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville, NE, with Rev. Joseph Sund officiating. Burial followed in the parish cemetery. A Memorial visitation was held Monday at the church, with a 7 p.m. wake service.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin, NE is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

*****

Diane Kathryn Kerkman, daughter of Robert Norbert and Marie Josephine (Petsche) Schrage was born on December 10, 1946, at the Tilden Hospital in Tilden, NE. She was baptized at St. Bonaventure in Raeville, NE and was confirmed at St. Boniface in Elgin, NE. She graduated with the class of 1965 from St. Boniface. Following graduation she attended College of St. Mary’s in Omaha, NE for one year.

On July 29, 1967, Diane was united in marriage to Gary Lee Kerkman at St. Boniface in Elgin, NE. The couple lived and raised their children in and around the Elgin and Raeville area.

Diane was a member of the St. Bonaventure parish and member of the Christian Mothers. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and was an active supporter of her grandchildren’s activities. She loved to host family gatherings. Diane also enjoyed quilting, gardening, flowers, playing cards, and board games. Gary and Diane were members of several card clubs and loved to visit with their neighbors.

Diane is survived by her husband Gary Kerkman of Raeville, NE; three children: Jacquelyn (Kevin) Kathol of Hartington, NE; Kimberly (Randy) Buschkoetter of Kearney, NE; Gregory (Dottie) Kerkman of Vermillion, SD; grandchildren: Ashley (Tyler) Hefner and their three boys Hunter, Trey, and Camden of Norfolk, NE; Zachary Kathol of Sioux Falls, SD; Danielle (Logan) Burke of Garden City, KS; Grant Buschkoetter of Kearney, NE; Morgan and Kenzie Kerkman both of Vermillion, SD; sisters and brothers: Pamela (Charles) Meis of Albion, NE; Gary Schrage of Omaha, NE; Paul (Jolene) Schrage of Elgin, NE; Jeanne (Steve) Stokes of Petersburg, NE; Jayne (Gary) Arehart of Elgin, NE; Dan (Deanne) Schrage of Yankton, SD; along with many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Robert and Marie Schrage; parents-in-law: Joe and Isabelle Kerkman; and other extended family members.