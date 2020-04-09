Derek Niewohner

Derek J. Niewohner, 27 of Albion, NE passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at his home.

In consideration of the COVID-19 restrictions currently in place, private family services will be held with burial at Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion. The services will be recorded and posted on Derek’s page of the website following services. In the interest of social distancing and community health, there will be no public visitation.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. You are welcome to contact the funeral home for the family’s contact information, or condolences may be sent to the family at: www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of arrangements.

Derek John Niewohner, son of Matthew G. Niewohner and Denise R. (Viereck) Bruland, was born October 21, 1992 at Albion, NE. He was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion and attended Boone Central Schools through the 9th Grade. He moved to Palmer, NE where he graduated from Palmer High School in 2011. He was active in football, basketball and track, while excelling in academics. After attending the University of Nebraska – Lincoln he moved to Albion, NE where he worked for Niewohner Farms and Feedlot.

Derek loved math and enjoyed sharing that with kids, which took him back to Palmer, NE where he was a substitute and later a full-time para-educator at Palmer Elementary School.

He currently lived and worked at the family farming operation near Albion, where he was proud of being responsible for caring for the welfare of the livestock. But what he enjoyed most, was spending time working with his father during the planting and harvest seasons.

Derek’s interests and hobbies included everything sports, especially Husker sports. He had a way with kids, and whenever he was around, it would not take long for the nieces and nephews to surround him. He had a heart of gold, the ability to see the good in people and was a keen judge of character. Derek loved his family and could make anyone feel like they were the most important person in the room. His infectious smile and contagious laugh will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

He is survived by his parents: Denise (Tony) Bruland of Norfolk, NE and Matt (Tiffany) Niewohner of Petersburg, NE; brothers and sisters: Kayla Bruland of Palmer, NE; Ethan (Jaycee) Bruland of Humphrey, NE; Brooke Bruland of Norfolk, NE; Logan (Kelli) Niewohner of Albion, NE; Hayden Niewohner and Noah Niewohner, both of Petersburg, NE; nieces and nephews: Vanessa, Noah and Kallum Dorie of Palmer, NE; Knox, Nova, Karter, Summit and Whitlee Bruland of Humphrey, NE; grandparents: Beverly Rieck, Marilee Niewohner, Deb and Dan Slaymaker, all of Albion, NE; great-grandparents: Harold Thompson of St. Edward, NE and Bernadine Slaymaker of Lenexa, KS; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Derek was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents John and Lois Viereck; paternal grandfather Delbert Niewohner; grandparents Duane Rieck and Shirley Thompson; and his uncle David Spiegel.