Dennis Lee Schalk, 76

Sally Schrage-Beckman has received notice that her brother Dennis Schalk died September 14, 2020.

Dennis was born on their family farm in Elgin, Nebraska on January 21, 1943, to Anthony and Agnes Schalk and he was one of ten children.

After high school, Dennis married Joan Mathre in 1963. Dennis and Joan had one son, Dane. They divorced when Dane was in middle school. Following graduation from Portland State, Dennis began his teaching career with the Sandy School District. He transferred to the Gresham-Barlow School District where he taught for 30 years. He continued to teach in the classroom for several years then he earned his Physical Education degree.

Dennis married his second wife Carol in 2014.

Dennis was concerned about COVID-19, and the family will have a celebration of life on his one year anniversary of his death around September 14th, 2021. Details are to be arranged.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Carol; his son, Dane Schalk, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; seven siblings: Lucretia (Pat) Luettel; Celestine (Sally) Schrage-Beckman; Norma Kelley; Maxine Miller; James Schalk; Barbara Gustafson and David Schalk,

He was preceded in death by his parents, infant sister MaDonna and his sister Beverly along with several brother-in-laws.