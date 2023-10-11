Dennis J. Suhr, 77, of Elgin, NE passed away Thursday, October 5, 2023, at the Arbor Care Center in Neligh, NE.

Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 11, 2023 (today) at the Elgin Community Christian Church in Elgin, NE with Rev. Norlyn Bartens officiating. Military rites by American Legion Post #229, VFW Post #5816, American Legion Riders and Army Funeral Honor Guard.

Visitation was held Tuesday at the church.

Interment was at West Cedar Valley Cemetery, Elgin.

In honor of Dennis, the family requests those in attendance to wear their Nebraska Cornhusker or Elgin Wolfpack attire.

Dennis Jerome Suhr, son of Henry William Frank and Betty Jane (Parsons) Suhr, was born April 28, 1946, at Norfolk, NE. In his younger years, Dennis moved around Nebraska with family attending country schools. He graduated with the class of 1964 from Bloomfield High School. Following graduation Dennis served in the United States Army from 1964 – 1967, spending 13 months in Korea. After receiving an honorable discharge, he returned to Nebraska and worked for the railroad and several other odd jobs.

On December 2, 1967, Dennis was united in marriage to Margene Rae Wolhoy at the Lutheran Church in Yankton, SD. The couple lived various places around the state of Nebraska while Dennis worked for numerous farms and ranches, including the Wolffs, Hansons and Endicotts. In 1978, he was hired by Jim Wolf to work at Wagonhammer Cattle Company as the manager of the east ranch, west of Elgin, NE. He continued in that capacity for the next 32 years, until his retirement in 2010. Following his retirement the couple moved to Elgin, NE.

Dennis was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church and American Legion Post #229 of Elgin, NE. He was a true Husker Football and Elgin Wolfpack fan. Most of all he loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Dennis is survived by his three children: Thomas (Heather) Suhr of Norfolk, NE; Joleen (Jerome Sr.) Koenig of Elgin, NE; Todd (Barb) Suhr of Columbus, NE; 10 grandchildren: two step-great-grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; five siblings: Eugene (Lana Jo) Suhr of Dallas, TX; Delwyn (Gabriella) Suhr of Colorado Springs, CO; Eldon (Rhonda) Suhr of Yankton, SD; Mike Suhr of Crofton, NE; Wanita “Cookie” Kubler of Bloomfield, NE along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife Marg Suhr in 2012.