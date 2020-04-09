Delores Wiehn, age 92, of Carroll, Iowa, died unexpectedly on Monday, March 30, 2020.

A Private Family Funeral Service will be held at the Sharp Funeral Home in Carroll.

Fr. Shinoj Jose of St. John Paul II Parish will officiate.

Casket Bearers will be Dale Wiehn, Bruce Knute, Tony Knute, Heather Knute, Andrea Monahan, and Travis Biederman.

Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Carroll. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Sharp Funeral Home in Carroll, and online condolences may be left at www.sharpfuneral.com.

A live stream and recording of Delores’ funeral may be found on the Sharp Funeral Home YouTube Channel or by using the following link: https://youtu.be/BB707gz7wUs.

*****

Delores, the daughter of John and Elizabeth (Von Bonn) Turner was born on March 18, 1928 on a farm near Elgin, Nebraska.

She attended St. John Berchman’s School in Raeville. After her formal education she assisted in taking care of her many nieces, and nephews, as well as assisting with her family grain and livestock operation.

In 1951 Delores met the love of her life at a dance in Raeville.

On August 26, 1952 Delores was united in marriage to Daniel Wiehn at St. Bonaventure’s Catholic Church in Raeville. The couple moved to Dedham, Iowa in 1954, later living on several acreages in the Carroll area. In addition to being a devoted homemaker, Delores worked at the Red Carpet Restaurant, and later as a caregiver to her mother.

Delores enjoyed embroidery, scrapbooking, genealogy, gardening, and tending to her flowers, watching her soap operas, and rooting for the Chicago Cubs.

Most of all she enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren never missing an event they were in.

Delores had a deep devotion to her faith praying countless rosaries over the years in addition to being an active parishioner of St. John Paul II Parish- St. Lawrence Church.

Left to celebrate Delores’ life is her husband of over 67 years Daniel J. Wiehn of Carroll; their children: Doris (Bruce) Knute of Glidden, Dale Wiehn of Carroll, and Donna Kelley of Sioux City; five grandchildren: Tony (Caitlyn) Knute, Heather Knute, Andrea (Zach) Monahan, Travis Biederman, and Ashley Biederman; seven great-grandchildren: Caleb, McKenna, Crew Monahan, Addison and Charlotte Knute, Laythm and Ainhoa Biederman; Delores’ siblings: Darlene (Ed) Roberts of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; and Sylvester “Vet” Turner of Eudora, AR, as well as many nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

Delores was preceded in death by her parents: John and Elizabeth Turner, her brothers: Johnnie, Leonard, Joe, Julius, LaVern, and Edward Turner, and her sisters: Betty Jo Turner, Marie Espenhover, and Helen Espenhover.