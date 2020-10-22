Deb Jones to again teach music at Elgin Public

Uncertain when EPS music instructor Eric Heithoff will be able to return to the classroom, the District #18 Board of Education became proactive by hiring a replacement teacher to fill the position until the matter resolves itself.

The board, meeting Wednesday night, hired former EPS music instructor Deb Jones to fill the teaching position. Jones, before retiring in 2013, had a long and distinguished career teaching music at the school.

Jones’ hiring was approved on a 5-0-1 vote (Doug Jones ‘abstaining’).

Later in the meeting, administration discussed with the board the continuing need for all staff and students to continue to wear masks until further notice.

Next meeting — The school board will switch to winter hours for board meetings, starting next month. The next regular meeting will be Wednesday night, Nov. 11, beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the school cafeteria. The meeting is open to the public.