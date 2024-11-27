Death Notice- Merland L. Clark

Merland L. Clark, 94, of Kearney, died November 17, 2024 at his home. Memorial services will be 11 a.m. on December 5, 2024 at Faith United Methodist Church in Kearney with Pastor Jeff Wulf officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Faith United Methodist Church, Park Congregational Church, Park Cemetery, or The Salvation Army.

Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence.

Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.