Death Notice

Joan M. Kallhoff, 89 of Norfolk, NE died Sunday, December 8, 2024 at Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk, NE.

Services will be Saturday, December 14, 2024 at St. Boniface Church in Elgin.

Visitation will be held 9-10 a.m., with the Rosary being prayed at 10 a.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Frank Baumert officiating, followed by interment in the parish cemetery.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin, NE is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.