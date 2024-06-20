Dean Henn, 91

Dean S. Henn, 91 of Elgin, NE passed away Sunday, June 16, 2024, at his home in Elgin, NE, surrounded by family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 20, 2024, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin, NE, with Rev. John Norman officiating.

Burial will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery with Military Honors by American Legion Post 229 and VFW Post 5816 of Elgin.

Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at the church, with a 7:00 p.m. wake service.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin, NE is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

*****

Dean Sylvester Henn was the third son born to Sylvester N. and Ada C. (Stokes) Henn on June 11, 1933 at Elgin, NE. He attended country schools District #39 and District #82, St. Boniface grade school and high school, graduating with the class of 1951.

After graduating and up until March of 1952, Dean worked as a welder for Clemens Manufacturing in Battle Creek, NE. He entered the Marine Corps on March 17, 1952. His tour of duty for two years was served in California, Hawaii and Japan.

He was honorably discharged on March 11, 1954 and returned to Elgin and farmed for one year with his father. In 1955, he moved to Omaha and worked for Nixon Feed Co. and attended Boyle College.

After college, Dean moved back to Elgin to work for Koinzan and Jochum Seed Co.

On June 25, 1956, Dean and Mary Jane Bigge were united in marriage at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg, NE.

They made their home in Elgin, NE where Dean continued to work for the seed company until 1957.

He then worked for Howard Smallwood west of Elgin for two years, before going to work at Leo’s Hatchery.

In March of 1960, he started working at the Bank of Elgin as a teller and insurance agent until retiring on June 1, 1995 as Executive Vice President, after thirty-five years. In addition to working at the bank he also drove the ambulance for Rick Huffman.

In retirement, he assisted Huffman’s Brooks Chapel and later Huffman-Levander Funeral Home with funeral services.

Dean was a life-long member of St. Boniface Church, Knights of Columbus Council #2411, American Legion Post #229, VFW Post #5816, and was a member of the Elgin Volunteer Fire Department for over fifty years.

Some of his favorite hobbies included hunting, fishing and enjoying the family’s “retreat” along the Missouri River.

Dean is survived by his seven children: Verona Henn (special friend Gary Hoefer) of Elgin; Andrew Henn of Elgin; Dorothy (Kent) Einertson of Elgin, Richard Henn (special friend Debra Neely) of Aurora, CO; Randall (Janet Yoshikawa) Henn of Thornton, CO; Denis (Janette) Henn of Elgin; Gayann Henn of Lincoln; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law: Raedean Henn of Elgin; Janice Henn of Elgin; and Agatha “Gay” (Bigge) Menon of Sierra Madre, CA; three brothers-in-law Henry Bigge of Fullerton, NE; Joe Reestman of Elgin; and Russell Eggerling of Norfolk; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Dean was preceded in death by his parents; wife Mary Jane; three sisters: Delores Henn, Lois Camp and Mary Jane Overton; and four brothers: Floyd, Roger, Daniel and Terrance Henn; three sisters-in-law: Marjorie Henn, Emily Reestman and Erma Eggerling; one brother-in-law Evans Menon; and one grandson Chase Kluth.