NORFOLK — Funeral service for Dean Borer, 65 of Norfolk, will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, December 4 (today), 2024 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Norfolk.

Officiating the service will be Pastor Lee Weander. Burial will take place at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Norfolk. Visitation was held Tuesday, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel, Norfolk.

Dean passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at his residence in Norfolk, NE.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Dean was born on June 28, 1959 in Norfolk, NE to Ervin and MaryAnn (Seier) Borer. He graduated High School from Elgin Pope John in 1977 and Milford Southeast Community College in 1979 with a degree in Industrial Welding and Metallurgy Technology. Dean married Jean Pendergast on September 21, 1985 in Norfolk, NE. Dean worked at Love Signs in Norfolk, NE for 10 years and Affiliated/AWG in Norfolk NE for 21 years. Dean was a man of many passions, each of which he approached with his signature wit and humor. He was a proud father, sharing countless moments of joy with his children and instilling in them the values of love, laughter, and resilience. His playful nature shone through in his love for pranks, bringing smiles and laughter to those around him. Dean had a love for fishing, often spending weekends casting lines and sharing stories with friends and family. His love for golf was equally profound; he cherished every tee time, whether it was a competitive round or a casual day spent with loved ones on the green. Dean was also a DIY enthusiast, never shying away from a challenge. His creativity and resourcefulness turned many a house project into a fun adventure, often resulting in unique creations that showcased his talents and brought joy to his family. His quick wit and humor made him a cherished friend to many, as he had an incredible ability to lighten any mood and bring laughter to every gathering. Dean’s legacy will live on in the hearts of those who knew him, as we remember the countless smiles, laughter, and love he shared. Dean is survived by his mother Mary Ann Borer, devoted spouse Jean Borer, his beloved children, Tony (Trisha) Pendergast, Stephanie (Kevin) Munsey, MacKenzie (Richard) Haswell, Kyle (Ashley) Borer, Leslie (Chad) Hazelton, grandkids Brianne, Morgan, Alexis, Skyla, Addyson, Bradley, Ethan, Lillian, Sophie, Aubree, Gracelynn, Annie, Evelyn, siblings Ann (Floyd) Knust, Shirley (Jerry) Chramosta, Gail (Kathy) Borer, Tom (Diana) Borer, Alice (Jim) Mescher, Nancy (Kenny) Parks, Keith (Nora) Borer, and many more. Dean was preceded in death by his father Ervin, brother Floyd, and sister Elaine Borer. He will be missed deeply by family and friends. Condolences can be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com