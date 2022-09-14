David Linnaus, 68

David C. Linnaus, 68, of Oakdale, NE died Monday, September 5, 2022 at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, NE.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held be Saturday, September 10, 2022, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin with Fr. Joseph Sund officiating. Burial followed at the Oakdale Cemetery, Oakdale.

Visitation was held Friday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake service.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at: levanderfuneralhome.com

David C. Linnaus, son of Vernon F. and Betty May (Patterson) Linnaus, was born on June 2, 1954 at Tilden, NE. Growing up Dave moved to various towns including: Oakdale/Elgin area, Paige, NE, Los Alamos, NM and Tucson, AZ.

While living in Tucson, Dave attended Rincon High School and later received his GED. In the late 1970’s Dave returned to Nebraska.

On August 16, 1980, Dave married Wanda Marie Blum at Butte, NE. The couple made their home in Neligh, NE until moving to the family farm where he resided until his death.

Dave worked for the City of Neligh, later managing, and1 taking over the family farm. He also later attended Northeast Community College in Norfolk, NE and graduated from Wayne State College in Wayne, NE where he earned a Bachelors degree in secondary education. He then taught at Battle Creek and Lindsay Holy Family Schools.

Dave was a member of the Knights of Columbus, NRA, sang in the St. Boniface church choir, and later became an EMHC.

Growing up Dave was a member of the Methodist faith but converted to Catholicism when he got married, later becoming a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin.

Dave enjoyed cattle, farming, hunting, as well as learning and studying history.

Dave is survived by his wife: Wanda Linnaus of Oakdale; six children: Sarah (Kevin) Thiele of West Point, NE; Christopher Linnaus of Omaha, NE; Andrew (Melanie) Linnaus of Norfolk, NE; Katherine (Nathan Pierce) Linnaus of Papillion, NE; Stephan (Maria) Linnaus of Eau Claire, WI; Heather Linnaus-Mudavadi of Reading, Berkshire, England; 16 grandchildren; sister: Linda Deiley of Glendale, AZ; two brothers: Fred (Socorro) Linnaus and Robert Linnaus both of Tucson, AZ; as well as nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.