David L. Schrad, 87 of Petersburg, NE, passed away on Friday, October 6, 2023, at his home near Petersburg. A Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg, NE with Fr. John Norman officiating. Burial followed at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, Petersburg, NE. Visitation was Monday from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the church with a 7:00 p.m. wake service. Levander Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

David Lee Schrad, son of Alvin and Marie (Smith) Schrad, was born December 18, 1935 at Petersburg, NE. He was Baptized on December 22, 1935 at St. John the Baptist Church in Petersburg, NE and was confirmed on June 9, 1947 at St. St. Michael’s Church in Albion, NE. He attended rural schools in Boone and Wheeler counties before attending high school and graduating with the last class at St. John Berchman in Raeville, NE. He was inducted into the the United States Army on August 10, 1955 and served his country with the 804th Field Artillery Battalion in Germany, until receiving an Honorable Discharge on July 26, 1957. On December 29, 1958, Dave was united in marriage to Marilyn Jean Henn at St. Bonaventure Church in Raeville, NE. The couple lived in Pilger, Elgin and Raeville before settling on a farm west of Petersburg. He farmed and raised livestock, along with doing carpentry work for several years.

He was a member of St. John the Baptist Church, and when not farming or enjoying his time out in the hay field, he liked hunting, trapping and fishing. He enjoyed dogs and cats, watching wildlife, and in his later years, watching the gameshows Wheel of Fortune and The Price Is Right. Most of all, he loved when his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren would come out to the farm to visit.

Dave is survived by his three children: Cheryl (Pat) Veik of Elgin, NE; Mike Schrad of Petersburg, NE; Maureen (James) Henn of Petersburg, NE; five grandsons: Adam (Heather) Veik of Elgin, NE and family: Landyn, Sawyer, Myles and Adalyn; Danny (Meghan) Veik of Elgin, NE and their children: Chase and Caden; Cory (Ashleigh) Henn of Albion, NE and family: Austin, Brady and Jayce; Joseph (Rachel) Henn of Hickman, NE and children: Alvina, Brinley and Paetyn; Edward (Lacey) Henn of Albion, NE and family: Cullen and Noah; granddaughter: Mariah Henn (Shayne Kimbrough) of Albion and children: Ty and Harper; two sisters: Rosemary Heying of Petersburg, NE; Carol (Dave) Scheffler of Albion, NE; one brother: Ken (Doris) Schrad of Elkhart, IN; two brothers-in-law: Duane Henn of McCook, NE and Gerry (Mary Kay) Henn of Elgin, NE; five sisters-in-law: Deanna Stokes of Petersburg, NE; Shirley (Vet) Stuhr of Petersburg, NE; Bev (Mike) Seier of Neligh, NE; Jody (Les) Daniels of Petersburg, NE; Terri Schmitz of Albion, NE; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife Marilyn in May 2023; his parents Alvin and Marie Schrad; infant brother John; three great-grandchildren: Kane Henn, Great-Grandbaby Kimbrough and Great-Grandbaby Henn; four brothers-in-law: Norman Henn, Richard Henn, Walter Stokes and Bob Heying, Sr.; and a sister-in-law: Margurite (Stuhr) Henn.