David J. Pelster, 73, of Bartlett, NE passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill, NE.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020 at St. Boniface Church in Elgin, NE with Rev. Kevin Vogel and Rev. Patrick Moser officiating. Inurnment will follow at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery, Elgin, NE with Military Rites conducted by American Legion Post #229 of Elgin, NE, and the Army Funeral Honor Guard.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the church, with no family present. A wake service will follow at 7:30 p.m. Social distancing and current Covid-19 DHM’s effective will be followed at both the visitation and mass.

Dave’s wishes were for a scholarship to be set up in his name through the Nebraska High School Rodeo Association. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Boniface Church or to the family for the scholarship fund.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin, NE is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

*****

David J. Pelster was born to Wilfred and Alfreda (Klein) Pelster on December 12, 1946 in Tilden, Nebraska (NE). Dave attended grade school at District 3 Country School in Wheeler County and graduated from St. Boniface High School in Elgin in 1965. He served in the U.S. Army from 1966-1968.

Following his honorable discharge returned to the Pelster Brothers Ranch in Bartlett, NE where he ranched with his brothers for 52 years.

Dave was active in the American Legion, Sandhill’s Cattle Association, Knights of Columbus, and the Wheeler County Fair board. He was also a 4-H leader for many years. Dave really enjoyed watching his grandchildren compete in rodeo.

Dave is survived by his mother: Alfreda Pelster of Neligh, NE; special friend and companion: Linda (Schindler) Broghammer of Bartlett and Omaha, NE; his children: Candy (Jason) Mathis of Atkinson, NE; Renee (Chad) Naprstek of Gothenburg, NE; and Chad (Faye) Pelster of Belle Fourche, SD. Grandpa Dave is survived by eight grandchildren: Jena (Garrett) Smith of Hays, KS; Tate, Talon, and Jaden Mathis all of Atkinson, NE; Rylee and Jacie Naprstek of Gothenberg, NE; and Syd and Cade Pelster of Belle Fourche, SD; along with one great granddaughter Parker Rae Smith of Hays, KS. Dave is also survived by his brothers: Kenny (Carol) Pelster and Danny Pelster both of Bartlett, NE; sisters: Karen Poellot of South Sioux City, NE; Jean (Don) Melcher of Page, NE; and Sandra (Ed) Moser of Clearwater, NE; along with many nieces and nephews.

Dave was preceded in death by his father Wilfred; brother-in-law: Joe Poellot; and nephew: JayDee Melcher.

Those who knew Dave will miss his wit, steadfast character, strong work ethic and kind heart.