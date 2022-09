David C. Linnaus, 68, of Oakdale, NE died Monday, September 5, 2022 at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, NE.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, September 10, 2022, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin, NE with Fr. Joseph Sund officiating. Burial will follow at the Oakdale Cemetery, Oakdale, NE.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church with a 7:00 p.m. wake service.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements.