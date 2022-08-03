Dates announced for ‘back-to-school’ events

Preparations for the start of school next week are in full swing at Elgin Public, Pope John and St. Boniface Schools.

At EPS, an all-school open house will be held on Wednesday, August 10. It will begin at 6:30 p.m.

The first day of school will be on Thursday, August 11. School will start at 8:15 a.m. and dismiss at 1 p.m.

Morning preschool will be held from 8:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Afternoon preschool will begin on Monday, August 15.

At Pope John/St. Boniface, ‘Back to School Night’ will be Tuesday, August 9, starting at 6:30 p.m.

The first day of school for Pk-12 will be Thursday, August 11. School will run from 8:05 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To learn more about the start of the school year, check out the ads in this week’s paper.