Date set for next county-wide mobile food pantry

The mobile food pantry, sponsored by the Neligh Uni-ted Methodist Church and area churches, individuals, and businesses, will be dispersing food on Tuesday, May 18, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The pantry will be held at the Antelope County Fairgrounds.

Volunteers assist with parking and go car-to-car to collect data for Food Bank for the Heartland on the total number of households served as well as the ages of household members in the following groups: ages 0-18, ages 19-64, and age 65+. The food pantry will still be held outside using a drive-up delivery where recipients will remain in their vehicles and volunteers will load the food for them.